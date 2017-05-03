مسئولو الفيفا.. نرجو ألا تنخدعوا

(كمال الهدى)

مسئولو الفيفا.. نرجو ألا تنخدعوا

كمال الهِدي

تأمُلات

حتى لا تنخدعوا يا مسئولي الفيفا نتطلع لأن تبحث لجنتكم التي قررتم إرسالها للسودان فيما هو أبعد من الورق.

فنحن أحد أقل بلدان العالم التزاماً بمبادئ الشفافية في كافة المجالات وليس كرة القدم وحدها.

لسنا سذجاً حتى نفترض أن كل ما هو آتِ من مؤسستكم الدولية معافى ونزيه وشفيف.

فقد أزكمت روائح فساد منظمتكم الأنوف في السنوات الماضية.

لكننا استبشرنا، كغيرنا من المهتمين بالكرة في مختلف أنحاء العالم، بقدوم مجلسكم الجديد برئاسة انيفانتينو.

وزاد استبشارنا يوم أن سقط أحد نمور الورق في قارتنا السمراء ( عيسى حياتو).

ولكي تثبتوا لنا بأن عهدكم جديد حقيقة يا انفانتينو نتمنى ألا تكتفي بعثتكم للسودان- التي ننتظر قدومها على أحر من الجمر – بالتقصي في أوراق تُصاغ بمعسول الكلام.

فمن السهل جداً أن يعد لكم القائمون على أمر الكرة على الورق ما يسر بالكم ويوهمكم بالتزامهم التام بكل ما ترغب فيه وتؤسس له مؤسستكم.

مسئولو اتحاد الكرة في بلدنا استمرأوا الفساد وخبروا دروبه جيداً.

كما أدمن هؤلاء الرجال الفشل.

ونرجو ألا تنخدعوا بشعبية كرة القدم عندنا أيضاً.

فهذه الجماهير المليونية التي تتدافع نحو لملاعب لتؤازر أنديتها ومنتخباتها- رغم الهزائم المتكرر- مغيبة تماماً.

هؤلاء الذين تتابعون صياحهم وهتافاتهم المستمرة لا صوت لهم في أي شيء يتعلق بإدارة الكرة في البلد.

حتى في الأندية التي ينتمون لها لا يُسمع لها صوتاً.

ليس عندنا أهلية حركة رياضية كما يزعم البعض.

والديمقراطية التي يتشدقون بها غائبة تماماً في تسير مؤسساتنا الرياضية.

دعكم من اتحاد الكرة وما جرى حول جمعيته العمومية، ودعونا نعطيكم أمثلة بسيطة على غياب الديمقراطية الحقيقية في أنديتنا الكبيرة.

فنادي المريخ ظل يُدار عبر لجان مُعينة حتى نسينا آخر سنة شهد فيها هذا النادي الكبير العريق انتخابات لاختيار مجالسه.

وفي الهلال شكت الجماهير لطوب الأرض من تضييق الخناق عليها وهي تحاول نيل عضوية ناديها حتى يكون لها كلمتها في أول جمعية عمومية قادمة.

أتصدقون يا مسئولي الفيفا أن بعض المقربين من رئيس مجلس الهلال الحالي يجزمون عبر أعمدتهم الصحفية ليل نهار بأنه لن تكون هناك انتخابات، وأن الرئيس الحالي سوف يدير النادي لعقود قادمة!

فهل تظنون أنهم يجزمون بذلك نظراً للشعبية الطاغية للرئيس الحالي؟!

بالطبع لا.. فمن يثق في مرشح قادم لا يمكن أن يؤكد عدم إجراء الانتخابات نفسها، أليس كذلك؟!

لكنهم يصرحون بذلك لأن رئيس أحد أعرق الأندية السودانية وكبير البلد فيما يتصل بأهلية وديمقراطية الحركة الرياضية مقرب جداً من بعض النافذين في السلطة ويستميت من أجل ألا تُجرى انتخابات في نادي الهلال إلا بعد أن يضمن ترجيح قائمة مناصريه على ما سواهم.

ولهذا يضعون العراقيل أمام الجماهير الراغبة في نيل العضوية بتواطؤ مع بعض المسئولين.

ونذكركم أيضاً بأن مجلس الهلال رفع رسوم العضوية إلى مبلغ 300 جنيه وهو رغم كبير على المشجع العادي.

كل ما تقدم لا يمكن أن يجري بمعزل عن اتحاد الكرة القائم بالطبع.

إذاً من شكوا لكم من التدخلات الحكومية يكذبون عليكم وعلى أنفسهم وعلى جماهير الكرة في البلد.

فقد قبل هؤلاء القوم بالتدخلات الحكومية في مناسبات عديدة.

وهم (أعني ضباط اتحاد الكرة) في البداية والنهاية أعضاء في برلمان حكومي لا علاقة له بأي انتخابات حقيقية ونزيهة.

جميعهم أعضاء في هذا البرلمان الحكومي يا سادة الفيفا.

وحتى رئيس لجنة التدريب المركزية – الذي أضحكنا قبل أيام حين صرح بوجود تدخلات من جهاز الأمن والمخابرات في انتخابات الاتحاد الأخيرة – عضو في هذا البرلمان أيضاً.

كل ما نريده من بعثتكم هو أن تبحث عن مدى الالتزام بأخلاقيات العمل الرياضي قبل تنقيبها فيما تتضمنه الأوراق ومدى مطابقة النظام الأساسي لمتطلبات الفيفا.

وعلى سبيل المثال رئيس لجنة التدريب المركزية الذي أشرت له آنفاً نسى حين شنف آذاننا بحديثه عن غياب النزاهة.. نسي أنه ظل مدرباً لمنتخبنا الوطني على مدى نحو عقدين دون أن يحقق أي انجاز يذكر وبالرغم من رفض غالبية جماهير الكرة في البلد له ولشلته.

ونسى أيضاً أنه أحاط نفسه بمجموعة محددة من المساعدين طوال هذه السنوات بالرغم من وفرة المدربين السودانيين المؤهلين القادرين على تولي المهمة عنه وعن مساعديه.

وإن أتيتم للورق فقط فستجدون أن المدرب الذي أعنيه ( مازدا) مؤهل جداً من ناحية الشهادات.

ولو كانت هذه الشهادات تكفي لظفر منتخب السودان بكأس أفريقيا وبلغ نهائيات كأس العالم مرات ومرات.

لكن ليس بالورق والشهادات وحدها تتحقق النجاحات في مجال الكرة كما تعلمون.

ولهذا نحذركم من التنقيب في الأوراق وحدها دون غيرها.

نرجو من لجنتكم المرتقبة أن تكون جادة في حل مشاكل كرة القدم السودانية، لا أن تأتي تحت ستار تعزيز فرص أهلية وديمقراطية الحركة الرياضية واستقلالية اتحادات الكرة لتطبق دكتاتورية من نوع آخر.

وباستفتاء بسيط ستجدون أن غالبية أبناء بلدي يقفون ضد المجموعة الحالية التي تدير الكرة في البلد.

طالعوا ما كُتب واستمتعوا لما قيل طوال السنوات الماضية وبعدها أحكموا لأنفسكم.

حينها ستعرفون ما إذا كانت المجموعة الحالية تمارس وتدعم أهلية الحركة الرياضية، أم أنها ترفع شعارات زائفة ومضللة من أجل المحافظة على مصالح فئة محددة.

وما قد لا تعلمونه يا رجال الفيفا أن من يشتكون من التدخلات الحكومية يمارسون الفساد نهاراً جهاراً في إدارتهم لاتحاد الكرة.

لم نقل نحن، بل أكدوا هم وبالأفعال وليس الأقوال.

فأمين المال في اتحاد الكرة السوداني أعاد الآلاف من العملات الحرة لمفوضية معنية بمكافحة الفساد.

ولكم أن تبحثوا وتنقبوا في أمر إعادة هذه الأموال لتعرفوا كيف تُدار الكرة في بلدنا.

وما هو أسوأ من ذلك أن رئيس اتحاد الكرة الحالي – الذي صرح قبل أيام فقط بأنهم ( أكبر من أن يلجأوا للمحاكم) – كان قد تقدم بشكوى رسمية للجهات العدلية ضد أمين المال في ذات مؤسسته.

الأمر مضحك، أليس كذلك يا رجال الفيفا؟!

نعم مضحك جداً أن يفكر رئيس اتحاد الكرة في بلدنا بهذه الطريقة.

فما العيب بالله عليكم في أن يلجأ الناس للمحاكم، إن وجد ما يدعو للتقاضي؟!

وهل من يلجأ للجهات العدلية هم الصغار فقط؟!

مثل هذا الطرح يؤكد لكم ولنا أن القائمين على أمر الكرة في بلدنا لا يستحقون مكانتهم الحالية، وأن ظروفاً محددة ساعدتهم في تولي مناصب لا يملكون مؤهلاتها ولا أخلاقياتها.

والمفارقة طبعاً في أن رئيس الاتحاد صرح بذلك بعد أن قدم شكواه ضد أمين المال بأسابيع، وبعد شكواهم لكم من التدخلات الحكومية!

ونذكركم بأن ضباط اتحادنا – الذين يوهمونكم بحرصهم الشديد على استقلالية مؤسستهم – قبلوا بتدخل والي شمال كردفان السودانية أحمد هارون الذي شكل لجنة أسماها مجازاً بـ ” لجنة الوفاق”.

تذكروا أنني قلت ” قبلوا بوساطة والي إقليمي” وليس لاعب كرة سابق أو مُحكم رياضي!

وقد ترك الوالي المذكور مهامة الرسمية ومشاكل ولايته المعقدة وجاء للخرطوم من أجل تحقيق وفاقه المزعوم بين أعضاء الاتحاد الحاليين والقائمة المرشحة للانتخابات القادمة، فقط لأن علاقة صداقة وطيدة تربطه بأمين المال ورئيس الاتحاد الحاليين.

أفلا يبين ذلك درجة تشابك المصالح وأن الأمر كله ليس أكثر من لعبة مشكوفة؟!

والمضحك مرة ثانية أن ضباط الاتحاد قبلوا بمساعي الوفاق المزعوم ووافقوا أن يتولى رئيس الاتحاد الحالي منصب نائب الرئيس في المجلس القادم إن قبل الطرف الآخر بوساطة الوالي!

قد تقولون لأنفسكم ( يا للهول).. وبالفعل هو هول عظيم!

وحين رفض الطرف الثاني، أي مرشحو قائمة النهضة والإصلاح الوفاق وأصروا على إجراء الانتخابات وشعرت المجموعة التي تدير الاتحاد حالياً بخطورة الوضع لجأوا إليكم.

وكما عهدناهم في مثل هذه الحالات رأيناهم يتمترسون وراء العبارات التي تجد صداها لديكم ” أهلية الحركة الرياضية” والاستقلال عن السلطة”.

وللمعلومية، كثيراً ما هددنا ضباط الاتحاد الحالي باللجوء لكم في الفيفا كلما ضاقت عليهم وسارت الأمور على عكس ما يشتهون.

نعم حدث ذلك في مناسبات عديدة.

وبمجرد أن تتدخل السلطة الحاكمة، والقصر الرئاسي تحديداً ويطلب الأطراف المتصارعة كنا نرى رئيس الاتحاد معتصم جعفر أول الحاضرين، لينتهي كل شيء بوفاق يتيح لهم الاستمرار في فسادهم وعشوائيتهم وتخبطهم الذي أضر بالكرة في بلدنا كثيراً.

فلماذا الآن فقط جاءوا ليحدثونكم عن التدخلات الحكومية التي قبلوا بها في مرات عديدة ماضية؟!

ألا يؤكد ذلك أنهم يريدون الاستمرار في مناصبهم الحالية بأي ثمن؟!

هل أنتم في المؤسسة المعنية بالكرة في العالم سذج لدرجة تصديق أن من يفعل كل هذا يأتي به من أجل رفعة كرة القدم السودانية؟!

بالطبع نربأ بكم أن تكونوا كذلك.

وندرك أنكم أقدر على كشف الحقائق ومعرفة ما يجري متى ما أردتم ذلك.

هؤلاء الضباط الذين يحدثونكم عن التدخلات الحكومية أفسدوا مالياً وإدارياً ومارسوا تخبطاً وعشوائية غير مسبوقتين.

هل تصدقون أنهم حدث أن نظموا مباريات في المنافسة المحلية تضم أكثر من فريقين في وقت واحد!

يعني ثلاثة فرق يأتون للمعلب في وقت واحد لأداء مباراة كرة قدم.. هل يحدث مثل هذا الشيء في البطولات التي تديرها الفيفا؟!

وهل تصدقون أن أمين مال الاتحاد يحمل أختام المؤسسة إلى بيته ليستقبل بعض مسئولي أنديتنا الكبيرة بعد منتصف الليل في صالونه ويلتقط معهم الصور وهو يرتدي لباس البيت قبل أن يختم ويوقع لهم ما يسمونه بـ ” خطاب إبداء الرغبة ” مع بعض اللاعبين الأجانب المحترفين؟!

هل تقبلون بمثل هذه التصرفات في الفيفا! وهل لذلك علاقة بأهلية وديمقراطية الحركة الرياضية ونزاهة سلوك القائمين عليها؟!

عموماً الأسئلة المحيرة التي توضح إجاباتها بجلاء حجم المآسي التي تعيشها كرة القدم السودانية تحت أمرة الاتحاد الحالي لا تنتهي.

فقط نرجو من لجنتكم أن تتوجه للسودان بحيادية تامة ورغبة حقيقية في كشف المستور.

سيطالع رجالها ما كُتب خلال الفترة الفائتة بالطبع، لكن لا تنخدعوا ببعض أعمدة الرأي أيضاً.

فصحافتنا الرياضية ليست بعيدة عن لعبة المصالح التي أضرت بالكرة كثيراً.

ستجدون بين زملاء المهنة من يكشفون أمامكم الحقائق دون مواربة.

لكن ستجدون أيضاً بعض المتلاعبين الذين لا تهمهم سوى مصالحهم الذاتية وعلاقتهم بأصدقائهم في اتحاد الكرة.

فهناك من دافعوا عن أمين مال اتحاد الكرة رغم إعادته لبعض الأموال واحتكاره المستمر منذ سنوات لسفر كافة البعثات الرياضية عبر وكالة سفر يمتلكها هو شخصياً مع شريك آخر في اتحاد الكرة.

نعلم أن مثل هذا السلوك مخالف لقواعد النزاهة في مؤسستكم.

وحتى إن سلمنا بأن من حقه أن يستثمر كحال بقية أبناء البلد يبقى السؤال: هل حدث أن أجروا في اتحاد الكرة مناقصة أسندت أمر سفر البعثات لوكالته؟!

لن نخدعكم ونقول أن قائمة النهضة والإصلاح التي ترشحت لاتحاد الكرة أفضل حالاً أو أن رجالها يتمتعون بكامل الاستقلالية.

فرئيسها الفريق عبد الرحمن سر الختم مسئول حكومي أيضاً.

وبقية الأعضاء ليسوا بعيدين عن الحكومة.

لكن الحقيقة أنكم لو أردتم استقلالية تامة عن حكومتنا في سودان اليوم فليس أمامكم سوى أن تضعوا الكرة في بلدنا تحت الانتداب المباشر للفيفا.

فمن الصعب جداً أن يجد أي شخص طريقه لأي منصب دون أن تكون له علاقة ما بالحكومة أو رجالها.

وتذكروا جيداً أن المجموعة الحالية برئاسة معتصم جعفر ما كان لها أن تقصي الدكتور كمال شداد على أيام بلاتر بدون دعم الحكومة وإعلامها الموالي.

هذه هي حقيقة الأوضاع في سودان اليوم، فماذا أنتم فاعلون يا رجال الفيفا؟!

To the Fifa officials (In order not to be fooled)

Kamal El-Hidai

[email protected]

In order not to be fooled, the Fifa men, we expect that the committee you have decided to send to Sudan, will not look into papers only, since we are among the least countries of the world, in terms of committing to transparency, in all fields, not only in the football area.

We are not naive to assume that whatever comes from your international body is correct, fair and transparent, especially that the corruption of your institution has been apparent during the past years.

But we, like others who are concerned with football all over the world, are pleased by the arrival of the new board, chaired by Mr. Infantino.

And what made us more happy was the news of the fall of one of the paper tigers in our beloved continent ( Issa Hayato).

So to assure us that your era is really new in everything, Mr. Infantino, we hope that your mission to Sudan – which we look forward to its arrival – will investigate in more than papers filled with flowery words, as it is easy for those in charge of football in our country to put on papers what please you most and attempt to make you believe that they abide by whatever you desire and set as rules and regulations.

The officials of the football association in our country are used to corruption and knew its paths very well.

They also reconciled with failure.

We hope that you will not be misled by the popularity of football in our country, as these millions who support their clubs and national teams in the Sudan – despite the repeated defeats – are completely ignored, when it comes to the management of whatever relates to football.

Even in the clubs, nobody listens to the supporters` voice.

The democracy and popularity of the sports movement are just slogans, which have never been observed in our country.

Such mottos are completely absent in running our sports intuitions.

Forget the Football Association and the complexities regarding its general assembly, and let us mention a simple example on the absence of real democracy in our popular clubs.

Al-Merrikh for example has been managed by appointed committees for a number of years and we can’t even remember when was the last time a board was elected to run this great club.

And in Al-Hilal, the supporters have complained many times against the ongoing attempts to prevent them from obtaining their legitimate right of membership, to have a say in the upcoming general assembly.

Can you believe, Fifa men, that some of those close to the Chairman of Al-Hilal board frequently write in their opinion columns that there will be no elections in this club and that the current Chairman will manage the club for a decade or more!

Do you think they insist on writing so due to the popularity of the chairman!

Of course not, as the one who believes in the chances of a candidate must not stand against the elections process itself, isn`t it?!

They say so because the Chairman of the biggest Sudanese club, when it comes to the democracy of the sports movement is a close friend of some of the influential men of the government and he endeavors to hinder elections in the club, until he is assured that he has the majority in his favor.

Thus, they keep making it difficult to the fans who desire to obtain the membership, in procrastination with some officials.

We also remind you that Al-Hilal board has raised the membership fees to SP 300, which is a high amount to an ordinary fan.

What have been mentioned hereinabove can’t be done away from the officials of our Football Association?

This shows that those who complained to you from the government interference are just telling lies, as they have accepted this government interference in many occasions previously.

And they (The officials of the Football Association) are members of a government parliament, which has no any relation with real and fair elections.

The chairman of the central training committee in our Football Association – who made us laugh when he spoke about some interference from the Security and Intelligence Apparatus in the Association`s elections – is a parliament member as well.

What we desire from your mission to the Sudan is to investigate whether the ethics of the sports activity is observed, or not, since this is having a priority to what is written in papers which will be prepared by the Association officials, to pretend that they abide by the Fifa requirements.

For example, the aforementioned chairman of the central training committee, who spoke about the absence of integrity, has forgotten that he remained as a coach of our national team for about two decades without realizing a remarkable achievement and despite the fact that the majority of the football fans reject him.

He also forgot that he has surrounded himself during those many years with a specific team of assistants though there are many qualified Sudanese coaches, who are ready to help.

If you judge by papers only, you will find that the coach I meant (Mazda) is highly qualified in terms of certificates.

But if certificates are enough, the Sudanese national team would have won the African nations cup more than once and reached the World cup finals many times.

As you know papers and certificates are not the only tools to achieve success in the football area.

Thus, we warn you against looking only into papers.

Your committee is expected to seriously attempt to solve the problems facing the Sudanese football, not only to come raising the mottos of the democracy and independence of football movement and at the same time it applies a type of dictatorship.

A simple referendum, will show you that the majority of football fans stand against the current group in charge of football in our country.

Read what have been written and listen to what have been said during the past years, and then judge yourselves.

You will get to know whether the current group practices and supports the democracy of the sports movement, or it only raises misleading mottos, to safeguard their own interests.

What you might not know, is that those who complain against government interference are corrupted.

This is exactly what they confirmed themselves and by actions, not only by words.

Have you heard that their treasurer (Mr. Osama Atta Al-Mannan has returned thousands of Euros to a commission combating corruption in Sudan?

You may look into this matter to realize how football is managed in our country.

What is worst is that the current Chairman of our Football Association- who recently stated that they are wise enough to avoid referring their issues to courts- had already filed a case against this same treasure of his Association!

It is ridiculous, isn`t it Fifa men!!

Yes it is ridiculous to have a Football Association`s Chairman who thinks this way, as it is not disgraceful to refer issues to courts when necessity arises.

Such an attitude stresses that those who are in charge of football in our country are not liable and that some circumstances have helped them to occupy their current posts.

The paradox is that the aforesaid Chairman made these statements after filing a lawsuit against the Association`s treasurer and complaining to you about the government interference in the preparations to the general assembly.

We just remind you that the officials of our Football Association, who try to make you believe in the independence of their institution, has accepted the interference of the Wali of Northern Kordofan ( Ahmed Haroun), who formed a so called accord committee.

Remember that I said “they accepted the interference of a regional wali (governor), not a former footballer, or a sports arbitrator!

The aforementioned Wali has left behind some official tasks and the severe problems of his Wilayat and arrived in Khartoum to push the so-called accord, between the members of the current board of the football association and the new candidates, though he has nothing to do with football.

He did so only because a strong relation binds him to the treasurer Mr. Osama.

Doesn`t this illustrate how they are keen to safeguard their own interests?!

The other ridiculous thing is that the Association’s officials have accepted the post of Vice-Chairman for their current Chairman in the coming board, in case the new candidates agree to the Wali`s accord initiative!

Anyone of you, Fifa men might say “Oh my God”! And you have a right to say so.

But when the new candidates refused the initiative and insisted on running the elections, the members of the current board referred to you as a last resort.

And as they had always done, we observed that they used the cover phrases which you like most such as “The democracy and independence of the sports movement.”

This was not the first time they do or say so.

Whenever there was a conflict and they felt the risk of losing their current posts, they used to threaten us with the Fifa.

But in many cases when the authorities in our country, especially the presidential palace officials interfered and called the conflicting parties to their offices, the Chairman of the Football Association (Dr. Mu`tasim) was always the first to arrive there, to ensure a cordial settlement which allows them to go on with their corruption, floundering and unplanned work, which have really harmed our football.

Why only now they accessed you to mention the government interference, which they accepted in several other occasions!

This happens because they want to maintain their posts by hook, or by crook.

But we presume that you are not naïve to believe they are doing so because they are keen to develop the Sudanese football.

We know that you have your own ways and tools to investigate and realize what is going on in our country, when you are keen to do so.

These officials, who tell you about the government interference, have never done something in the interest of our football.

Do you believe the chaos in organizing the local competition reached a degree that three teams come to play a football match!

I literally mean that three teams come at a time for a match.. Does something like this happen in the competitions organized by the Fifa body?!

Do believe that the treasurer of the Association keeps the official stamps at his own home!

Yes, this is happening in our country and the officials of our popular football clubs used to visit him in his house late in the night to stamp and sign them what they call in the Association “A letter of intention”, with some foreign professional footballers.

You can see the photos of this secretary, in his sleep costumes sitting with some club officials and new players in his saloon, as these pictures were published in our local dailies.

Do you accept such a behavior and act, in the Fifa?!

Many confusing questions reflect the tragic situation of our football in this era.

We only request that your committee come to Sudan with full neutrality and real desire to uncover the hidden.

Its members will find a lot to read and hear, but they need to be cautious not pay much attention to some unbelievable articles published in some opinion columns, because our sports press is not always far from the game of interests.

You will find some colleagues who are bold and frank enough to disclose the saddening truths without fear.

But you will always find some who only think of their own interests and their friends in the Football Association.

The laymen in our country can tell you a lot about the corruption of the current football officials.

We are fed up with the corruption and the chaos regarding our football, Fifa men.

The officials of our Football Association come up with things no one can believe, or accept.

Their treasurer Mr. Osama runs a travel agency, which is the sole agency selling air tickets to any football missions departing Sudan.

We know this is against the rules of integrity adopted by the Fifa.

They may say he has the right to invest like others, but a big question arises here: why don`t they offer other bidders the opportunity to sell such air tickets to our sports missions?

We are not going to deceive you and say the list of the Renaissance and Reform ( the new candidates) is ideal and that its men are completely independent, as it is very difficult in Sudan currently for an independent person to find his way to some posts.

The candidate for the board chairman (Lt. General Abdul Rahman Sir Al-Khatim was a government official and the other members are not far from the government as well.

But remember that the current group managing our football association couldn`t have won the elections against Dr. Kamal Shaddad without a support from the government and its pro –media men.

This is the real situation in the Sudan, so tell us what you are going to do, Fifa officials!!

(منقول).

التعليقات

( التعليقات الواردة تعبر عن رأي كاتبها ولا تعبر عن رأي الصحيفة)